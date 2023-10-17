Tuesday, October 17, 2023
     
Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Military hits southern Gaza with massive air strikes, 18 members of same family killed

Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Israeli air strikes continue to lay waste to Gaza, hitting homes sheltering people seeking safer ground and wiping out 18 members of the same family. Three families who had fled Gaza City were in a house that was struck Monday in the southern city of Rafah.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Jerusalem Published on: October 17, 2023 9:37 IST
A horrific scene depicting the massive airstrikes carried
Image Source : AP A horrific scene depicting the massive airstrikes carried out by IDF in Gaza region,

Israel-Hamas War LIVE: The conflict between Israel and the Hamas fighters has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Monday, again warned Hamas militants and said IDF would wipe out the name of the terror group as the world had "erased ISIS". Besides, there are a number of developments have taken place-- US President Joe Biden announced to visit the war-torn nation where he is scheduled to meet Netanyahu, and leaders of Egypt, Jordan, and Palestine. Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin also spoke to Netanyahu and expressed his willingness to mediate the peace talks between Israel and Palestine. However, the Israeli PM, in staunch words, the military will not stop until Hamas is wiped out.

This is a LIVE blog where you can get all updates regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Scroll down patiently to get the latest news about the war.

 

 

 



Live updates :Israel-Hamas LIVE UPDATES (OCT 17)

  • Oct 17, 2023 9:39 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Head of Israeli security service takes responsibility for no warning before Hamas attack

    The head of Israel’s Shin Bet security service has taken responsibility for the bloody October 7 Hamas rampage that killed over 1,400 Israelis. In a message sent to Shin Bet workers and their families over the weekend, Ronen Bar wrote that “despite a number of actions we took, unfortunately, on Saturday we were unable to create enough early warning to prevent the attack.”

  • Oct 17, 2023 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    18 members of same family killed in Gaza

    Israeli air strikes continue to lay waste to Gaza, hitting homes sheltering people seeking safer ground and wiping out 18 members of the same family. Three families who had fled Gaza City were in a house that was struck early Monday in the southern city of Rafah. The attack killed a dozen people and left nine buried in the rubble, according to surviving family members.

