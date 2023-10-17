Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Military hits southern Gaza with massive air strikes, 18 members of same family killed

Follow us on Image Source : AP A horrific scene depicting the massive airstrikes carried out by IDF in Gaza region,

Israel-Hamas War LIVE: The conflict between Israel and the Hamas fighters has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Monday, again warned Hamas militants and said IDF would wipe out the name of the terror group as the world had "erased ISIS". Besides, there are a number of developments have taken place-- US President Joe Biden announced to visit the war-torn nation where he is scheduled to meet Netanyahu, and leaders of Egypt, Jordan, and Palestine. Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin also spoke to Netanyahu and expressed his willingness to mediate the peace talks between Israel and Palestine. However, the Israeli PM, in staunch words, the military will not stop until Hamas is wiped out.

This is a LIVE blog where you can get all updates regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Scroll down patiently to get the latest news about the war.

