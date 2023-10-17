'They are taking care of me, everything is fine...': Hamas releases new video of hostage in Gaza

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mia Shem, who was taken hostage by Hamas militants on October 7.

In a major development, Hamas, on Monday, released another video of a hostage, wherein it showed a young woman receiving medical treatment at an unknown place, Jerusalem Post reported.

According to the report, the girl introduced herself as Mia Shem from Shoham and said she was kidnapped by Hamas at a party and added she has been receiving medical treatment.

“Hi, I'm Mia Shem, 21 years old from Shoham. Currently, I'm in Gaza. I returned early Saturday morning from Sderot; I was at a party," the Israeli media quoted her as saying in a video it found on the messaging application, Telegram.

However, India TV does not claim the authenticity of this video.

"I am fine, they are taking care of me"

Interestingly, the girl was heard saying she was fine and the Hamas militants were taking care of her injured hand. She further pleaded with the Israeli authorities to bring her home.

"I was seriously injured in my hand. I underwent surgery on my hand at the hospital [in Gaza] for 3 hours. They are taking care of me, giving me medicine, and everything is fine. I only ask that they bring me home as soon as possible to my parents, to my siblings. Get me out of here as soon as possible. Please," added the report.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

