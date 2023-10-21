Saturday, October 21, 2023
     
Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Two US hostages released by Palestinian terror group, Joe Biden reacts

Israel forces are preparing for the ground invasion of Gaza strip after orders from foreign minister Yoav Gallant, however, he hasn't given a definite timeline to launch the offensive.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2023 8:33 IST
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept a
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel.

Israel-Hamas war has entered day 15 as Israeli forces advance further in their plans to destroy the Palestinian terror outfit which launched an unprovoked attack against the former by launching 5,000 rockets and its terrorists targeting civilians almost two weeks ago. With the casualties taking place at both sides, Israel's Foreign Minister Yoav Gallant asked its troops to be ready and organised for the ground invasion of Gaza. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, who has reassured support to Israel, in a veiled attack said that Hamas and Putin both pose threat to the US democracy.

 

  • Oct 21, 2023 8:33 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Close to 493,000 women, girls impacted in Gaza: UN Women

    Close to 493,000 women and girls are already displaced from their homes in Gaza following the ongoing conflict, according to the estimates of UN Women's 'Rapid Assessment and Humanitarian Response in the Occupied Palestinian Territory'.

    Additionally, the violence has tragically resulted in a growing number of widows, as an estimated 900 women have become the heads of households following their male partner's death.

  • Oct 21, 2023 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Biden speaks to Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas

    I spoke to Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas and reiterated that the US remains committed to the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination. The actions of Hamas terrorists don’t take that right away. Like so many others, I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of Palestinian life, including in the explosion in the hospital in Gaza, which was not done by the Israelis, US President Joe Biden said.

  • Oct 21, 2023 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Joe Biden speaks to US citizens who were held hostage by Hamas

    "I just spoke with the two Americans released today after being held hostage by Hamas. I let them know that their government will fully support them as they recover and heal," POTUS tweeted.

    "Jill and I will continue holding close in our hearts all the families of unaccounted for Americans," he added.

  • Oct 21, 2023 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Mother, daughter kept as hostages by Hamas released

    Two of the hostages, mother and daughter Yehudit Tai and Natali Shoshana Raanan were released by the Hamas terror organisation and were transferred to the Israeli border via the Red Cross.

    They are on their way to an army base in central Israel were their families are anxiously waiting to greet them.

    We will do everything in our power to bring the rest of the hostages home.

  • Oct 21, 2023 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Hamas releases two US hostages

    Israel has said that two Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released, AP reported.

