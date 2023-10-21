Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Two US hostages released by Palestinian terror group, Joe Biden reacts

Israel-Hamas war has entered day 15 as Israeli forces advance further in their plans to destroy the Palestinian terror outfit which launched an unprovoked attack against the former by launching 5,000 rockets and its terrorists targeting civilians almost two weeks ago. With the casualties taking place at both sides, Israel's Foreign Minister Yoav Gallant asked its troops to be ready and organised for the ground invasion of Gaza. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, who has reassured support to Israel, in a veiled attack said that Hamas and Putin both pose threat to the US democracy.