VIDEO: IED explodes as Israeli man tries to remove Palestinian flag near West Bank settlement

An Israeli civilian was injured as he tried to remove a Palestinian flag inside the Jewish country boundary, according to the footage which went viral on social media platforms. Although India TV is not in a position to verify the authenticity of the video and the limit of the country's boundary, multiple local media reports and news agency Reuters published the video.

According to the Times Of Israel, the improvised explosive device exploded near the West Bank settlement of Kochav Hashahar when the man tried removing the flag. The Rescuers Without Borders emergency service says the man was treated at the scene for minor injuries and declined to be taken to a hospital.

The Israel-Hamas war has killed over 34,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, devastated Gaza’s two largest cities and left a swath of destruction across the territory. Around 80% of the population have fled their homes to other parts of the besieged coastal enclave, which experts say is on the brink of famine.

The conflict, now in its seventh month, has sparked regional unrest pitting Israel and the US against Iran and allied militant groups across the Middle East. Israel and Iran traded fire directly earlier this month, raising fears of all-out war between the longtime foes.

Tensions have also spiked in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israeli troops killed two Palestinians who the military says attacked a checkpoint with a knife and a gun near the southern West Bank town of Hebron early Sunday. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the two killed were 18 and 19 years old, from the same family. No Israeli forces were wounded, the army said.

