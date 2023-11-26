Gaza ceasefire holds firm as Egypt prepares for third hostage exchange; Hamas announces loss of top commander

Follow us on Image Source : AP Palestinians flee south on the third day of a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas at Salah al-Din Road in the central Gaza Strip.

The delicate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has shown signs of stability, following the release of a second group of hostages and prisoners on both sides. Egypt has confirmed receiving new lists for an anticipated third hostage exchange, indicating progress in the ongoing negotiations, as reported by the news agency AP. Meanwhile, a tragic development occurred as Hamas reported the death of one of its top commanders, a claim later confirmed by Israel's military.

The second exchange faced a temporary delay on Saturday, with Hamas accusing Israel of violating the agreement. However, the release of 13 Israelis and four Thais by Hamas and the liberation of 39 Palestinian prisoners by Israel eventually took place, contributing to the easing of tensions.

Diaa Rashwan, the Chair of the Egyptian State Information Services, revealed that Egypt has received lists including 13 hostages to be released by Hamas and another list of 39 Palestinians expected to be freed by Israel. The intricate process involves negotiations and coordination facilitated by Egypt, the United States, and Qatar.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan expressed optimism on NBC's "Meet the Press," stating that there were expectations of an American hostage being released on Sunday. The hope is for the release of 4-year-old Abigail Edan, orphaned in the Oct 7 Hamas attack. Sullivan also mentioned President Joe Biden's scheduled conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later on Sunday.

Amid the ceasefire, a significant announcement was made by Hamas regarding the death of Ahmed al-Ghandour, a high-ranking commander responsible for northern Gaza and a member of Hamas' top military council. Israel's military confirmed the demise of al-Ghandour, who had survived multiple previous attempts on his life.

The ceasefire has provided a temporary respite for Gaza's population, battered by relentless Israeli airstrikes, while also affording an opportunity for humanitarian aid delivery. Despite the challenges, the fragile peace offers a glimpse of relief to those affected by weeks of intense conflict in the region.

Also read | Hamas says commander Ahmed al-Ghandour, in charge of northern Gaza, killed in war with Israel

Latest World News