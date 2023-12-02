Israeli strikes kill over 175 people in Gaza as cease-fire ends: Health officials

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rockets fired towards Israel from Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel

Israel-Hamas war: At least 178 people were killed in Israeli strikes on houses and buildings throughout the Gaza Strip on the first hours of fighting after a weeklong truce which collapsed on Friday, according to the Health Ministry there. Israel said that it struck over 200 Hamas targets. Terrorists in Gaza resumed firing rockets into Israel and fighting broke out between Israel and Hezbollah terrorists operating along its northern border with Lebanon. Mediator Qatar said efforts are ongoing to renew the truce.

Israel had put on hold most military activities in Gaza and freed 300 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of over 100 hostages held by terrorists. Israel said that 115 adult men, 20 women and two children are still held captive under Hamas.

Over 13,300 Palestinians were killed up until the truce began, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis were killed, mostly during Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7 that triggered the war.

Antony Blinken’s message to Israel

A day ago, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israeli officials to do more to protect the lives of Palestinian civilians as they seek to destroy Hamas.

It was not clear to what extent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will heed the appeals of the United States, Israel's most important ally.

In response to the U.S. calls, the Israeli military released an online map dividing the Gaza Strip into hundreds of numbered, haphazardly drawn parcels. It asked residents to learn the number of their location in case of an eventual evacuation.

The map did not designate safe areas to evacuate to, and it was not clear how easily Palestinians could access it.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday morning said that they have resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, after the seven-day truce with the Hamas militant group expired today with no word of an extension. Israel also accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire by firing towards Israeli territory.

(With AP inputs)

