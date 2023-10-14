'Hear their cries...': Israeli military shares video of babies captured by Hamas | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israeli forces preparing ahead of a possible ground offensive in Gaza

Amid a chaotic and deadly war escalated by an unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel, the Israeli military shared a horrifying video showing children apparently kidnapped by militants that was reportedly circulated by the armed group.

Since the devastating attack on Israel last Saturday, Hamas has taken hostage at least 120 people, including foreigners, and threatened to kill them if Israeli forces launch airstrikes at civilian areas in Gaza without warning.

The Palestine-based group on Friday said that at least 13 hostages have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) recently launched an operation at the Sufa military post, eliminating over 60 militants and rescuing 250 hostages.

The video, apparently circulated by Hamas to show that they are treating the babies well, shows a Hamas militant pacifying a crying infant in a stroller. A camouflaged member could be seen bandaging the ankle of a baby, as another member carried one with a rifle strapped on his back.

"You can see their injuries, hear their cries and feel them trembling from fear as these children are held hostage in their own homes by Hamas terrorists and their parents lie there dead in the next room. These are the terrorists that we are going to defeat," said the IDF in a post on social media platform X.

The deaths of the parents have not been verified. The identities of the children have also not been confirmed as of now.

Israel and the United States have pledged to do everything possible to ensure the safe return of hostages kidnapped by the Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Situation in Gaza and Israel

Palestinians have started fleeing from northern Gaza in a massive exodus after the Israeli military issued an evacuation order for the population of 1.1 million people, amid ground raids in the territory to root out Hamas which can possibly lead to more deaths.

Israeli tanks and artillery have already approached the Gaza border in anticipation of a possible ground offensive. IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said that they are "getting ready for the next stage of operations."

According to Hamas officials, around 70 people, mostly women and children, were killed during Israeli airstrikes as they were trying to rush out of the war-torn Gaza city. Hamas' media office says the cars were struck in three places as they headed south from Gaza City. It was not immediately clear who the target of the airstrikes was, or whether militants were among the passengers.

The week-long war has already claimed over 3,200 lives on both sides and sent tensions soaring across the region. The death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza rose to more than 1,900, more than half under the age of 18, the ministry said. On the other hand, over 1,300 people have died in Israel from the Hamas attack since last week.

