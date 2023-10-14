'Even wars have rules...': UN chief warns against 'dangerous' Israel's evacuation ultimatum in Gaza

Follow us on Image Source : AP UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged Israel's "extremely dangerous" ultimatum for 1.1 million Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza within 24 hours to be reversed, saying that the situation in the Gaza Strip is "reaching a new low" since the Hamas attack on Israel.

Israeli military issued an evacuation order for the population of 1.1 million people, amid ground raids in the territory to root out Hamas which can possibly lead to more deaths. The order applied to all UN staff and those sheltered in UN facilities – including schools, health centres and clinics.

According to Hamas officials, around 70 people, mostly women and children, were killed during Israeli airstrikes as they were trying to rush out of the war-torn Gaza city. Hamas' media office says the cars were struck in three places as they headed south from Gaza City. It was not immediately clear who the target of the airstrikes was, or whether militants were among the passengers.

Speaking to reporters, Guterres said, "Moving more than one million people across a densely populated warzone to a place with no food, water, or accommodation, when the entire territory is under siege, is extremely dangerous – and in some cases, simply not possible."

Referring to the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the UN chief said that hospitals are already operating at maximum capacity following days of Israeli airstrikes and the overall health system remains on "the brink of collapse" with overflowing morgues.

He also said that 11 healthcare staff had been killed on duty under at least 24 attacks on health facilities. The entire Gazan territory is also facing a water crisis due to damaged infrastructure and is operating without electricity - a possible fallout of Israel's 'complete siege' that blocked access to electricity, fuel, food and water for the territory.

"International humanitarian law and human rights law must be respected and upheld; civilians must be protected and never used as shields. All hostages in Gaza must be released immediately," Guterres said, asserting that "even wars have rules".

Israel order 'a noose' tightening around Gaza population: UN

Meanwhile, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths described Israel’s ultimatum as a noose tightening around Gaza’s civilian population.

"The noose around the civilian population in Gaza is tightening.

How are 1.1 million people supposed to move across a densely populated warzone in less than 24 hours? I shudder to think what the humanitarian consequences of the evacuation order would be,” he said.

Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the UN considers it is "impossible" for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences. "We strongly appeal for any such order to be rescinded," he said on Friday.

Dujarric further said the UN facilities must be protected at all times and must never come under attack, in accordance with international humanitarian law. UN agencies and human rights organisations voiced deep concern over Israel’s ultimatum, describing it as “outrageous”.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also appealed to Israel to immediately reverse the evacuation order, saying that such a move would be "disastrous" for patients, health workers and other civilians. "With dwindling supplies of safe food, clean water, health services, and without adequate shelter, children and adults, including the elderly, will all be at heightened risk of disease,” it said.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) noted that since October 7, over 423,000 people have already been displaced. Of them, more than 270,000 have taken refuge in UNRWA shelters.

UN Women reported that Gaza comprises 50,000 pregnant women who are unable to adequately access essential health services as healthcare workers, hospitals and clinics come under attack. Some 5,500 of these women are due to give birth in the coming month.

The situation in Gaza and Israel

Israeli tanks and artillery have already approached the Gaza border in anticipation of a possible ground offensive. IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said that they are "getting ready for the next stage of operations." Israel has also amassed over 300,000 reserve forces along the Gaza border for a potential full ground operation.

The week-long war has already claimed over 3,200 lives on both sides and sent tensions soaring across the region. The death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza rose to more than 1,900, more than half under the age of 18, the ministry said. On the other hand, over 1,300 people have died in Israel from the Hamas attack since last week.

(with agency inputs)

