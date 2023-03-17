'Iran is ready to export oil to India.. can resist West sanctions': Iranian Ambassador To India

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Iraj Elahi, Ambassador of Iran to India

Iran on Friday reiterated that India should buy crude oil from Tehran as it purchased from Russia by evading Western pressure. While speaking to the news agency ANI, Iraj Elahi, Ambassador of Iran to India, praised New Delhi's effort to continue buying oil from Moscow, keeping in mind the benefit of the Indian economy and people. He asserted buying oil from Iran is in favour of New Delhi.

"As India resisted the pressure for buying oil from Russia, we believe that India could and we hope that for the benefit of the Indian economy and people, the Indian government will start importing oil," said Elahi.

The diplomat claimed India is neither Taiwan nor South Korea and added it is a rising power with a powerful economy. Elahi claimed that New Delhi can easily resist the power of the West.

"India is not Taiwan. India is not South Korea. India is a rising power. India has a powerful economy. So, India could easily resist the pressure of the Wes," he noted.

"India and Iran should find a way to solve issues"

Earlier in November last year, Elahi made a similar request to India and asserted "Tehran is ready to supply oil to India as both countries have close ties".

"Sanctions are an obstacle. India and Iran should find a way to solve this problem according to their national interests and not according to illegal US sanctions. We want to sell oil to India and buy what we need from India," the Iranian Ambassador told ANI.

The US continues to reiterate that Iran is accelerating its nuclear program in violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, aka Iran nuclear deal). US government had said it will continue to accelerate its enforcement of sanctions on Iran's petroleum and petrochemical sales.

"These enforcement actions will continue on a regular basis, with an aim to severely restrict Iran's oil and petrochemical exports. Anyone involved in facilitating these illegal sales and transactions should cease and desist immediately if they wish to avoid U.S. sanctions," the US treasury department had said.

