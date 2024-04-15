Iran-Israel tensions: Foreign Minister Jaishankar speaks to Iranian, Israeli counterparts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) EAM Dr. Jaishankar delivers an address

Amidst the ongoing tensions in West Asia, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar held a telephone conversation with his counterparts from Iran and Israel. In a separate conversation held with the leaders on Sunday, EAM Jaishankar shared India's concerns over the situation arising after Iran held an unprecedented attack on Israel.

Speaking of the issues that floated during the conversation with the Iranian Foreign Minister, Jaishankar emphasized resolving the crisis through diplomatic channels.





Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar said, "Spoke to Iranian FM H. Amirabdollahian this evening. It took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries. Discussed the current situation in the region and stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint, and returning to diplomacy. Agreed to remain in touch."

Further, elaborating on a conversation with Israeli counterpart Katz, EAM said, "I just concluded a conversation with Israel FM. We shared our concern about the developments yesterday. Discussed the larger regional situation. I agree to stay in touch."





It is pertinent to note that India's high-level discussion with Israel and Iran came hours after Iran launched an air attack on Israel on Saturday. Hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles were fired by Iran in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East closer to a region-wide war. Iran said the attack was in retaliation for a deadly April 1 air strike on its consulate building in Damascus, Syria. It marked the first time that Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity.

Israel-Iran tensions: India calls for immediate de-escalation

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs reacted on Sunday to the escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel. The Ministry called for the immediate de-escalation of the situation.

"We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran, which threatens peace and security in the region. We call for immediate de-escalation, the exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence, and returning to the path of diplomacy. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our embassies in the region are in close touch with the Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region," the statement released by the MEA read.



READ MORE | Indian officials expected to meet seized vessel’s crew soon



READ MORE | Iran attack on Israel risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation, say G-7 leaders



