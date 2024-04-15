Indian officials expected to meet seized vessel’s crew soon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO India's Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, speaks during a joint press conference.

In response to the recent seizure of an Israeli ship by Iran, the Indian government has initiated efforts to meet with the 17 Indian crew members aboard the vessel. This development follows a conversation between the Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, and his Iranian counterpart.

S Jaishankar held discussions with his Iranian counterpart to address the situation and ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian nationals on board. The Indian government is coordinating efforts to arrange a meeting with the Indian crew members to assess their condition and provide necessary assistance.

A post on X by Jaishankar said he spoke to his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. "Took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries. Discussed the current situation in the region. Stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy," he said, adding that India and Iran have agreed to "remain in touch".

Naval chief’s insights

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar confirmed that the cargo vessel, MSC Aries, en route to an Indian port, was seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards after clearing the Strait of Hormuz. Admiral Kumar outlined the Indian Navy’s vigilance in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, underscoring efforts to safeguard maritime trade routes amidst regional tensions.

Admiral Kumar reiterated the Indian Navy’s commitment to ensuring the safety of merchant vessels and upholding unhindered trade in the Indian Ocean region. Asserting the Indian Navy’s jurisdiction over the Indian Ocean, Admiral Kumar affirmed readiness to take necessary actions to maintain security and stability in the region.

Also read | Iran-Israel tensions: Foreign Minister Jaishankar speaks to Iranian, Israeli counterparts