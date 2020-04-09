Image Source : AP New infectious virus outbreak reported in Poland; 33,000 pigs infected in 20 days

Poland is witnessing the second outbreak of an infectious virus, African swine fever (ASF), that has infected over 33,000 pigs in 2 stints within 20 days. The first stint of the outbreak was reported on March 23 when 23,700 pigs got infected near village of Niedoradz in Lubsz province of Poland.

On Monday, the second stint of COVID-19 broke out near Wieckowice, Poznan which is a centre of pig farming. As per media reports, another 10,000 pigs have been infected in the region.

The pigs reportedly contracted the virus after the owner purchased a shipment of 1,000 piglets in mid-March from Niedoradz.

Local authorities reportedly said that the piglets in the Wieckowice farm would have to be culled, The Guardian has reported.

China is currently facing widespread African swine fever, resulting in the killing of an estimated 40% of pigs in the country.

Latest World News