Video: Mesmerizing! Volcano in Indonesia erupts with electric blue lava

Image Source : PHOTOGRAPHED BY OLIVIER GRUNEWALD Volcano in Indonesia erupts with electric blue lava

In an eerily mesmerizing view, Kawah Ijen volcano in Indonesia erupted with electric-blue lava that can often be seen streaming down the mountain at night, attracting crowds of tourists and photographers.

However, Paris-based photographer, Olivier Grunewald, who has been documenting the Kawah Ijen volcano for several years said the blue glow isn't lava. He said it is actually the light produced from the combustion of sulfuric gases that come out of the volcanic cracks of the volcano and gets in contact with the oxygen-rich atmospheric air, creating a blue flame.

Olivier Grunewald further explains that when some gases condense into liquid sulphur and continue to burn as it flows down the slopes, it gives us the illusion of lava flowing.

He stated that the blue-colour is seen the best during the night or after sunset.

Situated within the crater, the world's largest known acidic crater lake which is filled with hydrochloric acid and often the gases from the volcano react with the lake water resulting in a low pH of 0.5. In fact, its bluish-greenish colour comes from a high concentration of dissolved metals. On cooling down, the gases leave sulphur deposits as residue around the lake.

Here's a video documentation of the burning blue volcano:

