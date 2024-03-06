Indians from Punjab, Haryana went to Russia on holiday trip, forced to fight against Ukraine I Viral VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@AJEET1994 Indians from Punjab and Haryana forced to fight against Ukraine

Moscow: Nearly a week after the Indian government acknowledged that some youths from Telangana, Karnataka and other districts were duped into the Russian Army, another video surfaced on several social media platforms where seven of them claimed to be forced by Moscow to fight the ongoing Ukraine war against their will.

The video, which is now viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, claimed they were on a holiday trip to Moscow and were duped into the Russian army.

VIDEO: Haryana man who went to Russia explaining the situation

In the 105-second video, one of the seven men, who was identified as 19-year-old Harsh from Haryana's Karnal explained how they were inducted into the army and were later sent to the front zone without their consent. Some of them were reportedly from Punjab who went to Russia on December 23 last year.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.