Indian woman with ‘bipolar disorder’ goes missing in New York, police seek public help in locating her

World news: A 25-year-old Indian woman suffering from “bipolar disorder” went missing in New York City after which the police swung into action and are seeking information from the public to help locate her. The woman, identified as Ferin Khoja, was last seen leaving her residence in Queens on March 1 at around 11 pm.

According to the New York City Police Department, she was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, green sweater and blue jeans.

The police said that Khoja "suffers from bipolar disorder".

The 112 Precinct Detective Squad is "endeavouring to locate" Khoja, said the police department, while also releasing her photograph.

The Consulate General of India in New York was informed about the case and is working to help get information about Khoja and her whereabouts.

Months before, an Indian student in the US who went missing was found dead in the campus of Purdue University in Indiana. He was identified as Neel Acharya was reported missing on January 28 this year. He was confirmed dead two days later.

(With PTI inputs)

