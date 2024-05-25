Indian woman charged with stabbing six-year-old boy in Singapore, faces 8 years in prison

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational Image

Singapore: An Indian woman in Singapore has been charged with stabbing a six-year-old boy repeatedly with a pen at a childcare centre in 2022, leaving marks on his face and scalp. The 43-year-old woman was charged with one count of ill-treating a child under her care under Singapore's Children and Young Persons Act.

A court in Singapore issued a wide-ranging gag order that forbids publication of the victim's identity, the accused's identity as well as the location of the incident, according to local media reports. The chargesheet says the woman is an Indian national and a permanent resident of Singapore.

The child was in the woman's care on November 16, 2022, the fateful day when she stabbed his head several times with a pen. As a result, the boy suffered a 1-cm-long abrasion on his scalp, a 2-cm-long abrasion over his eyebrow ridge, and a 1.5-cm-long abrasion over his scalp. The woman has indicated that she would plead guilty.

She was offered bail of SGD 15,000, and her case will be heard again in June. If convicted of ill-treating a child under her care, she could be jailed for up to eight years, fined up to SGD 8,000, or both.

In an unrelated case, an Indian-origin Malaysian woman was sentenced to three weeks in jail in Singapore related to 14 charges of 68 Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) offences and five illegal parking offences between October 2019 and February 2020. Deivanai Karunanithi, 28, had modified one of her motorcycle's licence plates, to evade road usage charges by the ERP system installed across the roads here to monitor traffic as part of a road-tax collection.

It is the first case in which the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has charged an individual for using a foreign-registered vehicle with a false licence plate to prevent unlawful activities from being detected, Channel News Asia reported on Thursday. She was sentenced on May 10, according to the report, citing court documents obtained on Thursday.

Prior to that, an Indian-origin man was charged with three counts of cheating by personation staff at the President’s Office, the Ministry of National Development and Parliament, on Monday. Prakash Paramasivam, 24, allegedly posed as a Singapore Prison Service staff member to send emails to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, National Development Minister Desmond Lee and to the Parliament.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Passengers suffer spinal cord, brain injuries in ill-fated Singapore Airlines flight hit by massive turbulence