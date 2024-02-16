Indian student dies of cardiac arrest in Canada, family urges MEA for repatriation of mortal remains

Follow us on Image Source : @AMJEDMBT/X Shaik Muzammil Ahmed

New Delhi: A student from Hyderabad suffered a cardiac arrest in Canada and now the bereaved family has urged the Ministry of External Affairs to help them in repatriating the mortal remains back to his hometown. Taking to X, Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson of Majlis Bachao Tehreek, shared the details of the deceased. The 25-year-old Indian student was identified as Shaik Muzammil Ahmed, a resident of Tolichowki. He was pursuing a Master's in Information Technology (IT) from Conestoga College, Waterloo Campus in Kitchener City Ontario, Canada.

According to a letter addressed to the EAM Dr S Jaishankar, the student had been studying in Canada since 2022. He had been suffering from fever from the last week but the family received a call from one of his friends that Shaik had died of cardiac arrest on Monday.

"On hearing this news his parents and the entire family are in a state of shock and have a request you to kindly ask @HCI_Ottawa & @TorontoCGI to send his mortal remains back to Hyderabad as soon as possible," read the social media post of the spokesperson.

MEA replies

Meanwhile, replying to the post, the social media handle of Madad Section-- a wing of the Ministry of External Affairs that helps Indians abroad-- said that the case has been registered and forwarded to the concerned department.

"The case vide Grievance Id CATMTR109799124, has been registered on Madad Portal and forwarded to the concerned Mission/Post for further necessary action. The status for the same can be tracked on MADAD PORTAL," read the post.

Earlier, the same leader posted a video of an Indian student who suffered a brutal attack in the United States and urged the MEA to take necessary action. Replying to the post, the Indian Embassy in Chicago, assured the family members of all possible assistance and added it has coordinated with the concerned authorities in the US for a thorough investigation.

Also Read: Indian Embassy assures assistance to Hyderabad man attacked brutally in US after his wife pleads EAM for help