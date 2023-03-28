Indian-origin man kills a 37-year-old Canadian to death outside Starbucks in Vancouver after heated argument

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational Image

Vancouver: In a shocking incident, an Indian-origin man killed a 37-year man outside Canada's Vancouver Starbucks cafe on Sunday, Global News reported.

Citing the local police, the media report said that the suspect, 32-year-old Inderdeep Singh Gosal, was arrested at the scene, and was charged with second-degree murder.

According to What The Law, second-degree murder charges are applied to cases where the accused did deliberately kill one or more individuals, though the way it was carried out was not planned.

Police identify victim

Meanwhile, police identified the victim as 37-year-old Paul Stanley Schmidt, who was stabbed outside the cafe at the corner of Granville and West Pender streets around 5:40 pm on Sunday. The administration said that the man was stabbed after a "brief altercation".

The victim was taken to the hospital where he took his last breath.

It is unlikely two men knew each other

Police don't believe the two men knew each other, and Vancouver police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said the circumstances leading to the stabbing remain under investigation.

He added that a video of the incident is circulating on social media, and appealed to the public not to share it further, according to Global News.

"It's a graphic video. We are encouraging people not to share that video. We are encouraging people, if you've got video, if you are a bystander, if you are a witness, please come forward and speak to our investigators, provide it to our investigators," he said.

