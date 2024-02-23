Indian-origin man gets life sentence for stabbing wife to death at Canada home

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his wife at their home in British Columbia province in Canada. The incident took place in 2022.

The 40-year-old man, identified as Navinder Gill, accepted his crime and pleaded guilty in June last year to the second-degree murder of his wife Harpreet Kaur Gill.

His wife, a 40-year-old teacher, was mother of three children.

"Incidents of intimate partner violence have a profound effect on families and communities," Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) spokesperson Sergeant Timothy Pierotti in a statement.

“We’re thankful for the great work being done by Surrey RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) Victim Services and the Ministry of Children and Family Development who continue to support the family and the community,” Pierotti added.

The man has been sentenced with no parole eligibility for 10 years, British Columbia's homicide investigation team has informed.

On December 7, 2022, police found Harpreet Kaur Gill seriously injured due to multiple stabbings at their home in the 12700-block of 66th Avenue in Surrey.

The victim succumbed to injuries in the hospital while Navinder was taken into police custody on December 15, 2022.

Navinder's lawyer said that his client understands he made a mistake during a court hearing last year.

"He was very remorseful in court today. It's a very tragic incident, that's all I can say," lawyer Gagan Nahal had said.

The victim's parents and brother, who reside in India, are "devastated and finding it incredibly difficult to bear the loss of their beautiful daughter and sister."

Harpreet's family is now concerned about the future of their grandchildren, all under the age of 10, and seeking legal advice regarding their custody.

