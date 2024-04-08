Newly wedded woman from Mumbai, sound engineer killed in UAE's Sharjah building fire

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIONAL Blaze roasts side of downtown Dubai high-rise in latest fire

Dubai: At least two Indian nationals were killed after a massive fire broke out at a residential building in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s Sharjah's Al Nahda area on Thursday night, Khaleej Times reported on Sunday.

According to the report, at least five people were killed and more than 40 injured in the tragic fire incident. Although the Indian Consulate in Dubai did not document the casualties, the media report claimed that the person was identified as Michael Sathyadass, a sound engineer at DXB Live in Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC).

Michael contributed to concerts featuring Bruno Mars and AR Rahman

According to his brother's social media posts, Michael was a sound engineer who had contributed to concerts featuring renowned artists such as Bruno Mars and AR Rahman throughout his career. In an email sent out to its employees - a copy of which was seen by Khaleej Times - DWTC wrote that Michael was known for his "exceptional dedication and loyalty” and has “left a lasting impact".

"Michael became a part of the Dubai World Trade Centre family on November 1, 2022," read the email written by the company's HR. "Since then, his significant contributions have played a vital role in the growth and success of his division and the organization at large."

Mumbai woman who got married in February also killed in fire

Meanwhile, the second victim was identified as a 29-year-old woman from Mumbai who recently got married. The media report did not mention her name in order to maintain privacy but added her husband is still battling for his life in a hospital. "They got married in February in Madinah. After their wedding, they moved in together to live in the building in Al Nahda where the tragic incident occurred," the woman's friend said.

"Right now, doctors have said that his condition is very critical. On Saturday night, we were told that the next 24 hours were going to be very important. By Sunday afternoon, they said that he had not shown any improvement. We are all praying for him," the Dubai-based media reported quoting the woman's friend on the condition of anonymity.

In a reply to Khaleej Times via mail, the Consulate General of India said that the embassy has contacted the deceased family and assured them to provide necessary support. "We are in touch with the families of the deceased and have extended all necessary support. We have visited hospitals and met others who are getting treatment. We wish for their speedy and full recovery," the media reported quoted the Indian Consulate.

