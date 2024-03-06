Indian Embassy confirms killing of Hyderabad man in Russia-Ukraine war: 'Will make efforts to send his body'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russia-Ukraine war

Moscow: Hours after media reports claimed that a 30-year-old man from Hyderabad, who was duped into joining the Russian Army, was killed in the ongoing war with Ukraine, the Indian government confirmed the killing and said it was making efforts to repatriate the mortal remains to his hometown. The youth was identified as Mohammed Asfan, who belonged to Telangana's capital, Hyderabad.

The Embassy said it has been in contact with the deceased man and added it would make efforts to send his body back to India.

"We have learnt about the tragic death of an Indian national Shri Mohammed Asfan. We are in touch with the family and Russian authorities," the Indian Embassy in Russia wrote on X. "Mission will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India," it added. Notably, this was the first such killing admitted by officials.

Earlier, the Asfan family had reached out to the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi seeking help in bringing back the youth from the warzone. According to a media report, when the Hyderabad MP contacted the Indian Embassy in Moscow, officials confirmed that the young man had been killed.

Earlier last week, multiple media reported that a 23-year-old was killed in a drone attack on the battlefield. According to media reports, the slain youth, Hemil Ashvinbhai Mangukiya, belonged to Gujarat's Surat and was killed in Donetsk close to Russia's border on February 21. However, the Indian officials did not confirm whether anyone was killed in the war.

MEA acknowledged some youths were inducted into the Russian Army

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a weekly press conference last month, acknowledged that the ministry was aware that some Indians were recruited by some agents who later duped them into combating their role in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"We are aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian army. The Indian Embassy has regularly taken up this matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their early discharge. We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict," said an MEA spokesperson in an official statement.

Families of youth urge MEA for help

Mohammad Sufiyan, from Hyderabad, is one of the many youths who were allegedly duped by some agents and drafted into fighting for Russia in the ongoing conflict against Ukraine. Sufiyan's family has urged the central government as well as the Ministry of External Affairs to safely evacuate the youths trapped in Russia and also take strict action against the agents.

"My brother was taken by Baba Blocks Company, which has offices in Dubai, Delhi, and Mumbai. The first batch went out on November 12, 2023. A total of 21 youths were sent and Rs 3 lakh was taken from each one of them. They were made to sign an agreement in Russia on November 13," said Sufiyan's brother Imran to news agency ANI.

He said that the agents told the youth that they would get the job as army helpers, but were eventually drafted into the army and were deployed inside the Ukrainian borders. Pointing out that they have not been given any assistance or concrete help, he urged the External Affairs Ministry to help them secure the release of youths trapped there.

Also Read: India urges caution, appeals for early discharge of Indians caught in Russia-Ukraine conflict