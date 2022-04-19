Tuesday, April 19, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Delhi: Auto and taxi strike called off
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Who is Shanti Sethi? Indian-American Navy veteran appointed US Vice President Kamala Harris' defence advisor

Who is Shanti Sethi? Indian-American Navy veteran appointed US Vice President Kamala Harris' defence advisor

Shanti Sethi's father immigrated to the US from India in the early 1960s.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
Washington Updated on: April 19, 2022 14:14 IST
Shanti Sethi, Indian-American US Navy veteran Shanti Sethi, Vice President Kamala Harris, Kamala Har
Image Source : LINKEDIN@SHANTI SETHI

US Navy veteran Shanti Sethi has joined Vice President Kamala Harris' office as her executive secretary and defence advisor.

Trailblazing Indian-American US Navy veteran Shanti Sethi has joined Vice President Kamala Harris' office as her executive secretary and defence advisor. Sethi, the first Indian-American commander of a major US Navy combat ship, recently joined Vice President Harris’ office, Politico quoted vice president's senior advisor Herbie Ziskend as saying. In her new role, Sethi coordinates National Security Advisor documentation across the Office of the Vice President, according to her LinkedIn profile. Sethi commanded the guided-missile destroyer, USS Decatur, from December 2010 to May 2012. She was also the first female commander of a US naval vessel to visit India.

When she joined the Navy in 1993, the combat exclusion law was still in effect so she was limited in what she could do. However, when she was an officer, the Exclusion Act was lifted. “I was able to move on to have a career path that was much more open to me because I was going into this very male-dominated environment,” Sethi told USA Today in an interview last year. Sethi's father immigrated to the US from India in the early 1960s. Harris is the first-ever person of Indian origin to be elected as the vice-president of the United States.

Also Read | All you need to know about 'super-talented' Indian American Vedant Patel

Latest World News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News