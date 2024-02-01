BREAKING: US approves sale of 31 MQ-9B armed drones to India worth USD 3.99 billion

Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden

Washington: The US has approved the sale of 31 MQ-9B armed drones to India at an estimated cost of USD 3.99 billion, the American defence agency said. The drone deal was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington in June last year.

“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of India of MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of USD 3.99 billion,” the Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement released on Thursday. The Agency said it has delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on Thursday.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defence partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region,” the agency said.

“The proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats by enabling unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance patrols in sea lanes of operation,” it added.

India-US drone deal

Under the deal, India will get 31 High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs, of which the Navy will get 15 SeaGuardian drones, while the Army and the Indian Air Force will get eight each of the land version – SkyGuardian.

The major development came amid media reports that said Washington blocked the drone sale to India until New Delhi carried out a thorough probe into an Indian link to the failed plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.