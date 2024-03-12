'Doublespeak': India slams China for blocking UN proposals to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorists

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA AT UN, NY (X) India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj.

New York: In a veiled attack on China, India said that blocking evidence-based proposals in the United Nations Security Council to blacklist global terrorists without justification smacks of "double-speak" in dealing with the problem. China has shielded several Pakistan-based terrorists from being backlisted in the UN in the past.

“Let us turn to the subsidiary bodies inhabiting a subterranean world, with their own custom-made working methods and obscure practices which do not find any legal basis in the Charter or any of the Council’s resolutions,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said during a session at the UNSC.

More to follow...