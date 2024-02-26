'Several Indians already discharged': MEA rejects reports about Indians seeking discharge from Russian Army

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MEA spokesperson Randeep Jaiswal

New Delhi: The Indian government on Monday refuted media reports and dubbed them "inaccurate" which claimed Indians with the Russian army seeking help for discharge. In fact, the Centre claimed several Indians have already been discharged. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement released in the early morning, retreated it was aware of the subject and added the matter was taken up strongly with the concerned Russian authorities in Moscow and New Delhi.

"We have seen some inaccurate reports in the media regarding Indians with the Russian army seeking help for discharge," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement. "Each and every such case brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy in Moscow has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities and those brought to the attention of the Ministry have been taken up with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi. Several Indians have already been discharged as a result," he added.

The statement came nearly two days after media reports claimed hundreds of Indians were being transported to Russia by a Dubai-based agent. The report claimed several of them were taken to the front line where the Russia-Ukraine war was going on. Earlier last week, the MEA acknowledged the same and added it had already been taking the matter with the Russian authorities since December last year.

However, the statement released today did not mention media reports which claimed 23-year-old Hemil Ashvinbhai Mangukiya, who belonged to Gujarat's Surat, was killed on February 21.

Earlier last week, Mohammad Sufiyan, from Hyderabad, was one of the many youths who were allegedly duped by some agents and drafted into fighting for Russia in the ongoing conflict against Ukraine. Sufiyan's family has urged the central government as well as the Ministry of External Affairs to safely evacuate the youths trapped in Russia and also take strict action against the agents.

"My brother was taken by Baba Blocks Company, which has offices in Dubai, Delhi, and Mumbai. The first batch went out on November 12, 2023. A total of 21 youths were sent and Rs 3 lakh was taken from each one of them. They were made to sign an agreement in Russia on November 13," said Sufiyan's brother Imran to news agency ANI.

He said that the agents told the youth that they would get the job as army helpers, but were eventually drafted into the army and were deployed inside the Ukrainian borders. Pointing out that they have not been given any assistance or concrete help, he urged the External Affairs Ministry to help them secure the release of youths trapped there.

