'China may repeat its baseless claims on Arunachal Pradesh but...': India's strong message to Beijing

New Delhi: India on Thursday strongly objected to China's "baseless" remarks towards Arunachal Pradesh, and affirmed, "Beijing may repeat its baseless claims as many times as they want but this will not change India's position".

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a weekly press briefing in the national capital, New Delhi, stressed that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and will remain an inalienable part of India..." "Our position on the matter of Arunachal Pradesh has been made very clear time and again. We have also issued statements in this regard. China may repeat its baseless claims as many times as they want. That is not going to change our position. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will remain an integral and inalienable part of India...," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The claim from the Chinese side soared tremendously ever since PM Narendra Modi visited Arunachal Pradesh and inaugurated a tunnel. In fact, a Chinese defence ministry official named Arunachal as "Zangnan" during a press briefing.

