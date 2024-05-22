'Will not be safe on other side, have to pay price': India's strong message to Pakistani terrorists I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @DRSJAISHANKAR/X EAM S Jaishankar at an event in New Delhi

India has again sent a direct message to neighbouring Pakistan for orchestrating attacks on India wherein the foreign minister asserted: "There will be a price, and don't think because you've done something and run away to that side, that you are safe there. You will not be safe there."

The critical remarks from External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar came during an event titled "Viksit Bharat@2047" in New Delhi, where he warned Islamabad to refrain from staging any attacks on India and added that action would be taken irrespective of international borders.

"It will not be safe across the line of control nor international borders," he said. "So there was a clear, direct message out there and I think the people to whom that message was intended to be sent, hopefully got it," he added in a direct reference to the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

Jaishankar compares Congress's response against 26/11 attack and BJP's response against Uri and Balakot attacks

Further, he took a dig at the Congress for their inaction against the Pakistani terrorists during the Mumbai attack which is often dubbed as the 26/11 attack.

Notably, the 2008 Mumbai attacks were a series of terrorist attacks that took place in November 2008, when 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a militant Islamist organisation from Pakistan, carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai.

Jaishankar said that the incumbent government has the same armed forces, the same bureaucracy and the intelligence but actions against the terror outfits are different now.

"Look at our response to 26/11 in Mumbai and look at our response to Uri and Balakot. I think nothing can tell you more clearly, more sharply, because, you know, at the end of the day, the armed forces are the same, the bureaucracy is the same, the intelligence is the same," said Jaishankar in a veiled attack on the grand old party.

Furthermore, the minister recalled the stern action taken after Balakot and Uri's strike. Notably, the Uri attack was carried out on September 18, 2016, by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists from Pakistan against an Indian Army brigade headquarters near the town of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 19 Indian soldiers were killed in the attack, and 19–30 others were injured.

"So if you look at what are the structural inputs and responses of the system, it would be the same...Uri and Balakot were meant to demonstrate that no, life will not go on and that there will be a price and don't think because you've done something and run away to that side, that you are safe there. You will not be safe there," he added.