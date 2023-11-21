India-Australia discuss Canada tensions, Israel-Hamas war and expansion of Bollywood audience in Canberra

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/MEA External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong during a joint presser in New Delhi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Monday, during a joint presser with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in the national capital, where both leaders said they discussed several issues including free and fair Indo-Pacific, Middle East conflict, the ongoing diplomatic tensions between New Delhi and Canada and the expansion of Bollywood movies in Australia.

"We reviewed the progress on different initiatives, especially the follow-up with the first annual summit which took place between our Prime Ministers this year. There is real momentum in the India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership. PM Albanese was in India in September for the G20 Summit. I would like to thank FM Penny Wong for Australia's strong and consistent support given to us in the context of our G20 presidency," said Jaishankar during the India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue which was held following the 2+2 Ministerial meetings.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

Latest World News