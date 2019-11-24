Hungarian wins over 33 million dollar Eurojackpot

All previous Hungarian lottery records have been broken after a Hungarian hit the Eurojackpot by winning more than 10 billion forints ($33 million), Szerencsejatek, the official Hungarian gambling service provider announced Budapest on Saturday. According to the announcement, the winner was the second Hungarian to ever hit the Eurojackpot, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Besides the Hungarian winner, two other lotto players also hit the jackpot, said Szerencsejatek.

In 2017, a Hungarian won a total of 7 billion forints. ($1 = 302.29 HUF)

Eurojackpot started in 2012. It is currently playable in 18 countries in Europe. The first drawing in Hungary took place in October 2014.

