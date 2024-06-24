Monday, June 24, 2024
     
Houthis claim attacks on two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean I BREAKING

The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) verified the incident, stating that Houthis allegedly targeted the Greek-owned vessel Transworld Navigator in a suspected unmanned aerial system (UAS) attack.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Jerusalem Updated on: June 24, 2024 12:15 IST
Representational Image
Image Source : AP Representational Image

The Yemeni Houthi group said on Sunday its forces had attacked two ships in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. The first ship, Transworld Navigator, had been targeted in the Red Sea using "an uncrewed surface boat" which led to a direct hit against the ship, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said. The second vessel, Stolt Sequoia, was attacked in the Indian Ocean with a number of cruise missiles, he said. He said the ships belonged to companies that "violated the ban on entering the ports of occupied Palestine."

The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the attack on Sunday and said that the Greek-owned carrier Transworld Navigator was struck by Houthis in a suspected uncrewed aerial system (UAS) attack. "Today, at 4:00 a.m. (Sanaa time) the crew reported minor injuries and moderate damage to the ship, but the vessel has continued underway," CENTCOM said in a statement, adding that there were no injuries on US or coalition vessels.

Yemen's militant Houthi group has been launching drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes since November, saying that it acts in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's war in Gaza. In dozens of attacks, the Houthis have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three seafarers.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

