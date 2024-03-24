Nepal cheers as boisterous crowds celebrate Holi festival in Kathmandu with coloured powder I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Holi celebrations in India

Kathmandu: Thousands of people gathered at the heart of Kathmandu on Sunday to celebrate the Holi festival that marks the advent of spring in Nepal. Widely known as the Hindu festival of colours, the celebration has cultural and religious significance.

Typically observed in March in India, Nepal, other South Asian countries and across the diaspora, the festival celebrates love and signifies a time of rebirth and rejuvenation — a time to embrace the positive and let go of negative energy.

VIDEO: Holi celebrations in Nepal

“We are celebrating the festival that has been here for generations and even the foreign tourists are now enjoying our tradition," said a woman in the Holi party.

For one of Holi's most well-known traditions, celebrants clad in all white, come out to the street and throw coloured powders at each other, leaving behind a kaleidoscope of pigments and joy.

Festivities with music, dancing and food ensue.

“I am very happy to be here. We need to keep this tradition to continue so that the next generation will also follow and the rich culture and heritage we have do not end here," said Santosh Karki, who was participating in the celebrations.

Another participant, Tej Sarki, said they are celebrating the festival "that has been here for generations" and that tourists were also enjoying their tradition. Security was stepped up and there were checkpoints all over the capital Kathmandu to stop driving under the influence of alcohol.

(With inputs from agency)

