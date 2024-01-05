All crew, including 15 Indians, onboard hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk rescued by Indian Navy commandos

Follow us on Image Source : @INDIANNAVY Indian Navy Marine Commandos carry out sanitisation operation onboard hijacked vessel off Somalia coast in North Arabian Sea. Rescue entire crew including 15 Indians.

All the crew, including 15 Indians, onboard the hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk have been rescued by the Indian Navy Marine Commandos. The sanitisation operation is currently being carried out in other parts of the vessel, Military officials informed.

"Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar has issued directives to the Indian warships operating in the Arabian Sea to take the strictest possible action against the pirates. Four Indian Navy warships are mission deployed in the Arabian Sea to deter attacks on merchant ships in the region," Defence officials said.

"All 21 crew (including 15 Indians) onboard vessel MV Lila Norfolk have been safely evacuated. Sanitisation by MARCOs has confirmed absence of the hijackers personnel. The attempt of hijacking by the pirates was probably abandoned with the forceful warning by the Indian Navy, MPA of interception by Indian Naval warship. INS Chennai is in the vicinity of MV and rendering support to restore the power generation & propulsion, and commence her voyage to next port of call," Indian Navy said.

The top deck of the hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk has been sanitised by the Marine Commandos of the Indian Navy. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy headquarters keeping a close watch on operations in high seas.

Earlier today, Indian Navy's marine commandos entered hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk in Arabian Sea and launched a sanitisation operation, officials informed.

"The rescue operations of the hijacked vessel MV Lili Norfolk, by the Indian Navy warship INS Chennai, were seen live by the Indian Navy officials at the naval headquarters using the feed sent by the MQ-9B Predator drones of force. Soon after the piracy incident was reported last night, the drones were directed to keep an eye on the ship and provide real-time information to the officials concerned," Defence officials informed.

