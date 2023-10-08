Hezbollah fires rockets, shells at Israeli forces at Lebanese border amid war against Hamas

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hezbollah supporters raise slogans in solidarity with Palestine after Hamas launched an attack in Israel

As Hamas launched an unprecedented offensive at Israel that killed hundreds, the Lebanon-based terrorist group Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets and shells at three Israeli positions in a disputed area along the country's border with Syria on Sunday.

In a statement, Hezbollah said that the attack on the Israeli-occupied Mount Dov region comprised large numbers of "rockets and shells" in solidarity with the "Palestinian resistance". Some Israeli positions were directly hit in the attack. Israeli soldiers fired back at the Lebanese areas in retaliation.

According to Lebanese media, Hezbollah fighters set up a tent in a disputed area along the country’s tense southern border hours after an Israeli drone destroyed another one in the same place. Lebanon claims the Golan Heights in Syria that is occupied by Israel.

The occupation has resulted in tensions between Hezbollah and Israel over the past months and the United Nations has been working to persuade Hezbollah to remove the tent. Two children were lightly wounded by broken glass on the Lebanese side, according to the nearby Marjayoun Hospital.

The Lebanon-based group is backed by Iran. According to the Times of Israel, Hezbollah chief Hashem Safi al-Din warned the United States and Israel that the "whole Islamic nation" would join the Hamas operation against Israel if they persist in their "foolishness" - referring to violation of Islamic holy places.

Hamas' operation in Israel

Israeli soldiers battled Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel on Sunday and launched retaliation strikes that leveled buildings in Gaza, after the militant group launched a barrage of rockets and initiated a major infiltration drive that has killed hundreds of people.

The leader of Hamas' military wing Mohammed Deif earlier said that the armed group has launched a new military operation titled 'Operation Al-Aqsa Storm' against Israel. "We've decided to say enough is enough," he said in a rare statement. He claimed that around 5,000 rockets were launched by the group toward Israel. Soon after, Israel launched operation 'Iron Swords' to retaliate against the group.

Videos of Hamas fighters parading what appeared to be stolen Israeli military vehicles through the streets and at least one dead Israeli soldier within Gaza being dragged and trampled by an angry crowd of Palestinians shouting “God is Great" surfaced on social media.

Hezbollah had congratulated Hamas for the operation on Saturday, saying it had “divine backing and pledges final and comprehensive victory.”

How many people have died?

According to Israeli media, at least 600 people were killed in Israel, including 44 soldiers, while officials in Gaza said 313 people had died in the territory. IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that over 400 militants have been killed inside Gaza. Hamas militants also took captives including women, children and the elderly back to Gaza, and are likely to trade for thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Hundreds have been killed on both sides.

The high death toll, multiple captives and a slow response to the onslaught pointed to a major intelligence failure on the Israeli side, who are considered to have knowledge about all movements in the occupied regions in Palestine. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed that Hamas “will pay an unprecedented price.” But, he warned, “This war will take time. It will be difficult.”

"Hamas wants to murder us all. It is an enemy who murders children and mothers in their homes, in their beds. An enemy who kidnaps the elderly, children, and girls. Murderers who slap and slaughter our citizens, our children, who all in all went out to spend the holiday," Netanyahu said in a post on X.

Hamas said that overnight it had continued to send forces and equipment into “a number of locations inside our occupied territories,” referring to Israel. Thousands of people from both sides have been injured as Israeli military forces continue to battle Hamas attackers.

(with agency inputs)

