Ukraine helicopter crash: Interior minister among 17 others killed in Brovary city

Ukraine helicopter crash: In a tragic incident, at least 17 people, including the country's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, were killed and several injured after a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary city in Ukraine.

Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police, confirmed that the deceased also included Monastyrskyi 's deputy Yevhen Yenin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych, and two children.

Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, Kyiv’s eastern suburb, Klymenko added.

"In Brovary a helicopter has crashed next to a nursery and residential building. Children and the employees of the kindergarten were there at the moment of the tragedy," Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba stated on Telegram.

According to media reports, a total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children. The preliminary reports suggested that the helicopter, Eurocopter EC225 Super Puma, was flying in foggy weather which led to the accident.

However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the crash was an accident or a result of the ongoing ravaging war with Russia.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from AP)

