Heavy rain triggers flash floods in Dubai, schools and offices shut due to waterlogging | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : AP Heavy rain lashed several parts of the United Arab Emirates.

The normal life has been hit in Dubai as heavy rains triggered flashfloods in parts of the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday. Dubai witnessed rainfall of nearly 50 millimetres for over six hours -- a heavy amount when the country as a whole averages under 120 millimetres of precipitation a year. According to an AP report, authorities sent crews out to collect downed tree limbs and open up drainage grates, though the rain quickly overwhelmed some areas. Dubai police also shut down portions of one major highway as traffic slowly crept through standing water on others.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Services hit at Dubai International Airport

Meanwhile, Dubai International Airport (DXB) temporarily diverted arriving flights on Tuesday evening owing to the squally weather. “Due to the intense storm, operations at @DXB were temporarily suspended for 25 minutes, but have since recommenced. There is major flooding on roads leading to the airport and forecasts indicate that the unsettled weather will continue till tomorrow morning,” the Dubai International Airport's X handle posted. “Remember to check your flight status with your airline, allow significant extra travel time to the airport and use the Dubai Metro for smoother transit,” the notification read.

At Dubai International Airport, renowned for its bustling international travel, flights for Emirates, the prominent long-haul carrier, and its low-cost counterpart, FlyDubai, faced disruptions due to heavy rainfall. Despite authorities issuing warnings about the impending storm over a day prior, emergency personnel were geared up for the uncommon rain occurrence.

Schools closed in several regions

Due to the incessant rains, schools were predominantly closed, and government employees opted for remote work arrangements in the UAE. Despite the inclement weather, some individuals ventured out, encountering unexpectedly deep water on certain roads due to the heavy rainfall. While rain is not frequent in this arid Arabian Peninsula nation, it does intermittently transpire during the cooler winter months.

18 killed in Oman due to heavy rains

In neighbouring Oman, situated on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, recent heavy rains have resulted in the tragic loss of at least 18 lives, as reported by the country's National Committee for Emergency Management on Tuesday. Among the casualties were 10 schoolchildren who were swept away in a vehicle along with an adult. Condolences poured in from leaders across the region in response to this heartbreaking incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Burj Khalifa lights up with 'Guest of Honor- Republic of India' ahead of PM Modi's address in Dubai