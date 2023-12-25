Grounded plane with 300 Indians takes off from France, to land in Mumbai tomorrow | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : AP The flight was detained at an airport near Paris over suspicions of 'human trafficking'.

An aircraft carrying over 300 Indian passengers in France has reportedly departed for Mumbai. According to French media reports, the flight, previously grounded at a Paris airport due to alleged links to human trafficking, will land in Mumbai on Tuesday (December 26). The aircraft's uncertainty was unclear for several hours before the departure, and several reports suggested that a significant number of passengers were reluctant to return to their home countries.

Indian Embassy thanks French govt

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in France thanked the French government and Vatry Airport for the quick resolution of the situation enabling Indian passengers to return home and hospitality. "Also for working closely with embassy team, present throughout at the site to ensure welfare and smooth and safe return. Thank agencies in India, too," the Embassy wrote on Twitter.

After authorising the A340 aircraft, operated by Romanian company Legend Airlines, to leave, the French judges chose to cancel the hearings of the over 300 passengers due to irregularities in the procedure, BFM TV, a French news broadcast television and radio network, reported.

Four French judges earlier in the day began questioning the passengers detained by the French authorities at Vatry airport, 150 km east of Paris, since Thursday over suspected 'human trafficking'. The hearings were conducted as part of the investigation opened by the Paris prosecutor's office on suspicion of human trafficking.

What had happened?

French authorities grounded a Nicaragua-bound Airbus A340 aircraft carrying 303 Indian passengers, which departed from Dubai and landed at the small Vatry airport on Thursday (December 21) afternoon for a technical stopover when the police intervened, according to Marne prefect's office. The plane is operated by the Romanian company Legend Airlines. According to French media, the plane had been due to refuel and was carrying 303 Indian nationals who had probably been working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

