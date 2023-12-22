France grounds Nicaragua-bound aircraft with some 300 Indians on board: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : X The image has been used for representative purposes only.

France has grounded a charter flight carrying 303 Indian passengers to Nicaragua. According to the local officials in the eastern Marne region, a judicial investigation into the conditions and purposes of the trip has also been launched. The Paris Public Prosecution Office stated that two persons have been arrested and are being questioned by an organised crime team that is investigating suspicions of human trafficking. It further stated that the authorities were tipped off by an anonymous source.

According to a statement from the Marne prefect's office, the Romanian charter company Legend Airlines was operating the flight when authorities intervened on Thursday afternoon (local time) during a technical halt at the Little Vatry airport. The flight had departed from Dubai.

"The reception hall at Vatry airport was transformed into a waiting area with individual beds to provide passengers with the best possible reception conditions," the prefect's office added.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from Reuters)

