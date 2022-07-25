'Haven't had sex in ages': Elon Musk on affair rumors with Google co-founder's wife

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is in news again but this time for reasons other than his professional accomplishments. This time he is being talked about for his rumored relationship with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. The SpaceX owner claimed that he has not had sex in ages on Monday.

Recently, a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report claimed that Musk and Shanahan met at an Art Basel event in Miami and went on to be romantically involved. He completely denied the reports, calling them "total bs" and also slammed American publications for "repeated attacks" on him and his company Tesla.

Musk continued to slam WSJ saying he is too busy for its shenanigans. He alleged that the character assassination attacks have reached a new level this year. He said, "I work crazy hours, so there just isn’t much time for shenanigans. None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!"

Musk allegedly had an extramarital affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of billionaire Google co-founder Sergey Brin, reported People Magazine on Sunday. Musk and Brin were close friends until the affair, the publication reported, citing a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The relationship between the two moguls started turning sour after Brin learned his wife had an affair with fellow tech billionaire none other than Musk.

The report further stated that Brin had filed for divorce. Brin filed for divorce in January citing "irreconcilable differences," and stated that he and Shanahan had been separated since December 15, 2021.

