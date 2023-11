Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Earthquake in Nepal.

An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Nepal's Makwanpur District on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. According to the Nepal Seismological Center, the tremors were felt at around 1.20 am and the epicentre was at Chitlang area in the district.

No casualty or damage of properties have been reported so far, officials said.

More details are awaited...

