Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude hits South Sandwich Islands region

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 hit the South Sandwich Islands region on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (UGS) said.

The earthquake jolted the region at 00:45 GMT. The quake had a depth of 10 km, USGS said.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.9 - South Sandwich Islands region," US Geological Survey tweeted.

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands (SGSSI) is a British Overseas Territory in the southern Atlantic Ocean.

(With ANI inputs)

