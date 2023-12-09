'India is capable of bringing the world...': Jaishankar on 'Viksit Bharat' in Dubai

Follow us on Image Source : S JAISHANKAR/X External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking to Indian students in Dubai.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday highlighted his perspectives on transformations in India paving the way for 'Viksit Bharat' and said that the country has shown that it is capable of getting the world on something of common interest at "very difficult and divisive" moments.

Jaishankar's remarks came during an interaction with Indian students and young professionals in Dubai where he shared valuable insights into the dynamic changes taking place in India and their impact on the lives of Indians both domestically and abroad.

The minister said that such students and young professionals will be at the forefront of building a 'Viksit Bharat' in the 'Amritkaal' and recalled India's contributions during its G20 presidency. He also painted a vivid picture of a progressing India by highlighting technological advancements to social campaigns, urging the diaspora to convey this narrative to the world.

"We have not only shown an ability to progress at home, we have shown also that India is capable of getting the world, at a very difficult, very divisive moment, around the table to agree on something common, you know something which is in our common interest. And that too, is something which says a lot about India," Jaishankar said.

He recalled geopolitical challenges, especially surrounding Ukraine, during the high-level multilateral summit in September 9-10 in New Delhi and that there were concerns that the real agenda of the G20 would sidetrack the interests of the developing world.

As G20 President, India scored a major diplomatic win with the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration at the summit, overcoming major differences in the Russia-Ukraine war. The summit was attended by eminent world leaders like US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"When we speak about 'Viksit Bharat', when we speak about 'New India', when you hear about all these slogans, you may or may not be beneficiaries, a lot of benefits of these are going to people who actually need it. But there is another aspect to this and that aspect of the change is the Moon mission; the fastest rollout of 5G technology is happening in India. So, when you look at CoWIN or Covaxin, when you look at the 5G, when you look at the Chandrayaan, this is also 'Viksit Bharat' in the making," Jaishankar said.

He also emphasised landmark Indian programmes like Swatch Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Digital India, Skill India, and Awas Yojana, illustrating how each contributes to a comprehensive picture of India's progress. "That is today the progress in India. And that progress today is actually the basis for greatness tomorrow," he added.

The EAM additionally asserted that it is important for young people, especially those who live and study abroad to talk about what is happening in India. "Your influence is not just limited to your immediate group or family. You shape the thinking of India. When they hear from you in a very natural way, what is happening in India, it gives them a sense of how India is progressing," he further said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) via video conferencing. The program witnessed the virtual participation of thousands of beneficiaries nationwide, including over two thousand VBSY vans, numerous Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and Common Service Centres.

"Crores of families in villages across the country have definitely benefited from some scheme or the other of our government. And when one gets this benefit, one's confidence increases. A new strength to live life comes," the PM said at the event.

