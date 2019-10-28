Image Source : AP Trump may release video of raid killing al-Baghdadi

The United States may release video showing nighttime raid that killed the elusive Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, according to a report in Reuters. The video is believed to include aerial footage and recording from cameras mounted on the soldiers who stormed Baghdadi's compound.

Baghdadi was hiding alongwith his family members and close aides in his compound in Idlib province when US-led special forces with specialised military dogs chased him to his end.

Before flying to Chicago, Trump told reporters: "We are thinking about it. We may take certain parts of it and release it."

In an unusual conference on Sunday, Trump confirmed that Baghdadi spent his final moments "crying, whimpering" and "screaming." Baghdadi ignited his vest, killing himself and three children. Neither the US military dogs nor the American soldiers died in the raid on Baghdadi.

