K9 Dog: How this American hero survived injuries in al-Baghdadi operation

Image Source : TWITTER Latest News A K-9 dog survived injuries during the operation and was brought back. The American hero was hailed as a beautiful, talented dog by US President Donald Trump. K-9

The elusive Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is killed, courtesy US forces and its specialised military dogs. They chased the ISIS leader, cornered him and brought him to an end. Baghdadi was hiding along with his family members and close aides when US-led special forces raided his compound in Idlib province. In that dark underground tunnel in northern Syria, the US military dogs followed Baghdadi. The heroic dogs went on, unhindered, along with the US troops. Baghdadi's end was near. He reached the end of the tunnel as the specialised dogs followed him.

He spent his final moments "crying, whimpering" and "screaming". Sure of his end, Baghdadi ignited his vest, killing himself and three children. Neither the US military dogs nor the American soldiers died in the raid on Baghdadi. However, a K-9 dog survived injuries during the operation and was brought back. The American hero was hailed as a beautiful, talented dog by US President Donald Trump.

K-9 dogs are specially trained to assist police and other law enforcement personnel. They are often used for searching drugs and explosives, locating missing people, finding crime scene evidence, and attacking people targeted by the police. The most commonly used breeds include German Shepherd, Belgian Malinois, Bloodhound, Dutch Shepherd, and Retriever breeds.

Around the world, dogs have been quite an important part of big covert operations. This reminds one of the Navy SEALs deploying a dog during the raid on al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden's compound in Pakistan's Abottabad city in May 2011 that resulted in his death. The dogs used in the raid on bin Laden were believed to be either German Shepherds or Belgian Malinois.

ALSO READ | How Washington Post is being slammed for obit headline on Baghdadi

ALSO READ | Islamic State still poses threat after death of al-Baghdadi