'Don't turn your ACs below 25° Celsius': Italy advices citizens - reason Russia-Ukraine war

Government buildings in Italy will be asked not to turn air conditioners below 25 degrees Celsius in the coming summer months. Giorgio Mule, Italy's Undersecretary of Defence, told local media on Wednesday that the limit was aimed at using less energy as a way to reduce the country's dependence on gas imports from Russia, reports Xinhua news agency. The limit is warmer than typical for air-conditioned buildings in a country where summer temperatures often top 40 degrees Celsius.

The government's energy rationing initiative, named "operation thermostat", will enter into force on May 1 and last until March 31, 2023. It will also prohibit heating buildings above 19 degrees Celsius when the weather turns cold. The buildings impacted by the new rule also include schools, regulators and post offices. It is not clear how the new rules will be enforced. Though the government has no power to apply the rules to private companies and individuals, the government said it hoped they would follow suit. According to media reports, Minister of Public Administration Renato Brunetta said the plan would save at least 2 billion cubic metres of gas per year.

(IANS Inputs)

