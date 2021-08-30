Follow us on Image Source : AP Covid-19: Australia's toll mounts to 1,003 amid raging third wave

Amid the raging third wave of the pandemic, Covid-19 deaths in Australia have increased to more than 1,000, the country's Department of Health announced on Monday.

On Monday morning, New South Wales (NSW), the country's most populous state and the current epicenter of the pandemic, reported another four new fatalities, which increased Australia's overall death toll to 1,003, reports Xinhua news agency.

There have been 93 Covid-19 deaths in NSW since June 16. The country also registered 1,375 new locally acquired cases on Monday, with 1,290 from NSW.

Victoria, the second-most populous state with Melbourne as the capital city, reported a further 73 new local cases. The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) confirmed 12 new cases, six of which have been linked to previous cases.

Only two of the cases were in quarantine for their entire infectious period. The overall infection tally stood at 52,624.

