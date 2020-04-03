Coronavirus Pandemic: Singapore PM announces 1-month shutdown

In the wake of rising cases of Coronavirus, Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong called for one-month shutdown on Friday.
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announces 1-month shutdown starting next Tuesday (7th April), says most workplaces, except for essential services and key economic sectors, to be closed. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NAIVl2rqgK— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020
Fight Against Coronavirus
