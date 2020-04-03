Friday, April 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Coronavirus Pandemic: Singapore PM announces 1-month shutdown

Coronavirus Pandemic: Singapore PM announces 1-month shutdown

In the wake of rising cases of Coronavirus, Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong called for one-month shutdown on Friday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Singapore Updated on: April 03, 2020 14:11 IST
Coronavirus Pandemic: Singapore PM announces 1-month shutdown
Image Source : AP

Coronavirus Pandemic: Singapore PM announces 1-month shutdown

In the wake of rising cases of Coronavirus, Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong called for one-month shutdown on Friday.

ALSO READ | PM Modi asks citizens to light candles, diyas at 9 pm on April 5 to mark fight against COVID-19

ALSO READ | 14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan, 7 of them attended Tablighi Jamaat event

 

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X