Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Friday, August 28, 2020
     
Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, monsoon rains, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 28, 2020 8:41 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 24.6 million, including more than 835,000 fatalities. More than 17,080,711 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. Russia became the first country to register the world's first coronavirus vaccine. President Vladimir Putin himself endorsed the vaccine and said that the vaccine was safe to use and that one of his daughters had already been vaccinated.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

 

  • Aug 28, 2020 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to cure substance abuse

    Yoga guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to cure substance abuse | WATCH NOW 

  • Aug 28, 2020 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    In the past 5 months, more than 3/4 of cases have recovered and less than 1/4 are active now: Health Ministry

    In the past 5 months, more than 3/4 of cases have recovered and less than 1/4 are active now. Effective implementation of the Centre's strategic and graded Test-Track-Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality. 

  • Aug 28, 2020 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus cases in Mizoram

    29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 1003. A total of 500 people cured/discharged so far. Active cases stand at 503.

  • Aug 28, 2020 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 24.6 million, death toll crosses 8.35 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 24.6 million, including more than 835,000 fatalities. More than 17,080,711 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    •  USA 5,874,146
    •  Brazil 3,605,783
    •  India 3,105,185
    •  Russia 956,749
    •  South Africa 609,773

