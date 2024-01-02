Tuesday, January 02, 2024
     
Five crew members of Coast Guard jet that collided with Japan Airlines plane missing: Reports

Disturbing visuals captured the aircraft engulfed in flames, with rescue workers battling to control the blaze. Over 70 fire engines have been mobilised to extinguish the fire, as the situation remains critical.

Tokyo Updated on: January 02, 2024 16:09 IST
Japan Airlines
Image Source : REUTERS Japan Airlines' A350 airplane is on fire at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo.

In a devastating incident today, a Coast Guard DHC-8-315Q plane collided with a Japan Airlines aircraft, leaving five of the six occupants unaccounted for, as reported by NHK. The Japan Airlines plane erupted in flames post-collision, prompting the evacuation of all 379 individuals on board, including eight children and 12 crew members.

The Airbus plane, arriving from Sapporo airport on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, suffered severe damage in the collision. At Haneda Airport, one of the world's busiest, a coast guard official stated they are currently "checking details" as the investigation unfolds.

