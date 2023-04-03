Monday, April 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence from sensitive US military sites: Report

Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence from sensitive US military sites: Report

According to a media report, China was able to control the balloon so it could make multiple passes over some of the sites (at times flying figure-eight formations) and transmit the information it collected back to Beijing in real-time.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Published on: April 03, 2023 16:39 IST
This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned
Image Source : AP This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach.

Chinese spy balloons row: Nearly three months after the first Chinese spy balloon was detected over the skies of the United States, senior US officials claimed it had gathered intelligence from several sensitive American military sites.

According to a report by NBC News, China was able to control the balloon so it could make multiple passes over some of the sites (at times flying figure-eight formations) and transmit the information it collected back to Beijing in real-time. 

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.

 

Latest World News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News