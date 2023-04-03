Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence from sensitive US military sites: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach.

Chinese spy balloons row: Nearly three months after the first Chinese spy balloon was detected over the skies of the United States, senior US officials claimed it had gathered intelligence from several sensitive American military sites.

According to a report by NBC News, China was able to control the balloon so it could make multiple passes over some of the sites (at times flying figure-eight formations) and transmit the information it collected back to Beijing in real-time.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.

