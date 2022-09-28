China: 17 killed, 3 injured after massive fire breaks out in restaurant

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE The cause of the fire is under investigation

China restaurant fire : As many as 17 people were killed while three others were injured in a fire that broke out in a restaurant in China's Changchun city in the northeastern region on Wednesday.

According to a social media post by the zone’s management committee, the fire was reported at 12:40 p.m. in a high-tech section of the Changchun New Area industrial zone.

The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, the post said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Changchun is an auto manufacturing center and the capital of Jilin province.

